Weatherford (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Jets.

Weatherford played his full allotment of snaps on special teams in Week 11, but he failed to practice in any capacity leading up to Sunday's game against the Jets. It's unclear how far he has progressed through the league's concussion protocols, but he'll be forced to miss at least one game. Across 11 games this season, Weatherford has tallied four total tackles while playing 175 of his 177 snaps on special teams.