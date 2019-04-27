Bears' Steven Denmark: Getting chance in Chicago
The Bears selected Denmark in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 238th overall.
Denmark (6-foot-3, 220 pound) is incredibly raw as a cornerback prospect considering he didn't play the position until his senior year at Valdosta State. The Bears have plenty to work with, though, given Denmark's size elite athleticism that's headlined by a 4.46 40, 43.5-inch vertical and 130-inch broad jump.
