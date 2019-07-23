Clemmings (knee) was placed on the physically unable to perform list Monday, Dan Wiederer of The Chicago Tribune reports.

Clemmings spent the majority of last season on injured reserve with the Raiders due to a knee injury. It appears the offensive lineman is not fully healed from the injury and will miss the beginning of training camp as a result. Clemmings signed a contract with the Bears back in May after logging stints with the Vikings, Redskins and Raiders.