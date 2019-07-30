Bears' T.J. Clemmings: Removed from PUP
Clemmings (knee) was activated to the active roster from Chicago's PUP list Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Clemmings was placed on the PUP list July 22, but now will be able to practice if he's progressed enough in his recovery. The 27-year-old spent the majority of last season on the Raiders' injured reserve due to this injury.
