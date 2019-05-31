Bears' T.J. Clemmings: Signs with Chicago
Clemmings signed a contract with the Bears on Friday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Clemmings appeared in four games for the Raiders last season before being placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. He'll provide veteran depth on the Bears' offensive line.
