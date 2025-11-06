Edwards (hand/hamstring) did not participate at practice Wednesday.

Edwards recorded five total tackles (one solo) in the team's win over the Bengals in Week 9, but he may have suffered a pair of hand and hamstring injuries in the contest. The linebacker was sidelined for three games earlier this season due to a hamstring issue and it's unclear if the new injury is related. Edwards will have two more chances to return to practice ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants.