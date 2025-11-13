Edwards (hand/hamstring) did not practice Thursday.

Edwards underwent surgery on a broken hand last Friday and is dealing with a persisting hamstring injury which has kept him out of the last five consecutive practices. Unless the starting middle linebacker can log a practice tomorrow in any capacity, he will likely be ruled out for the Week 11 matchup with the Vikings. In Edwards' absence Noah Sewell will likely once again see an uptick in snaps for the Bears' defense.