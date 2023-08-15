Edwards and fellow free-agent signee Tremaine Edmunds are expected to be the anchors of the revamped Chicago linebacker group, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

The Bears added Edwards in free agency, signing him to a three-year contract. After recording a career-high 159 tackles with the Eagles last year as a middle linebacker, he's expected to move to the weak side, which could impact the high tackle total he had last year. He's still a potentially solid IDP option. but it may not be wise to chase last year's stats.