Bears head coach Ben Johnson considers Edwards (hamstring) week-to-week, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Johnson missed Week 1 due to a hamstring injury and apparently tweaked the issue Sunday in Week 2 versus Detroit. He exited the latter contest in the second half and wasn't able to return. Edwards hasn't been ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus Dallas, but it sounds like his ability to suit up is very much in doubt. If he can't play, Noah Sewell figures to log near every-down snaps at linebacker, as he did Week 1.