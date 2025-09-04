Bears' T.J. Edwards: DNP on Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated injury report.
Edwards will have two more chances to upgrade his activity level ahead of Monday's regular-season opener at home against the Vikings. It's unclear if his current hamstring injury is the same soft-tissue lower-body issue that forced him to miss time earlier in training camp. If healthy, Edwards is expected to handle a starting role in Chicago's linebacker corps Week 1.