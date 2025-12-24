Bears' T.J. Edwards: DNP with glute issue
By RotoWire Staff
Edwards (glute) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
Edwards had a double-digit tackle game last Saturday against the Packers. At the same time, he played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps, so it is unclear when the linebacker sustained his current injury. The 29-year-old will have two more chances to increase his practice participation in hopes of dodging an injury designation before Sunday night's primetime game against the 49ers.