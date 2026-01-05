Edwards recorded four tackles, including two solo, in the Bears' 19-16 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Edwards finished with 67 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one interception and five passes defended across 10 games, easily his lowest per-game output since 2020. Injuries sidelined him on three separate occasions, disrupting his usual high-volume role after multiple seasons with at least 129 tackles. He is signed through 2026 and profiles as a bounce-back IDP candidate if healthier next season.