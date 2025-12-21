Edwards recorded 10 tackles, including five solo, and 0.5 sacks in the Bears' 22-16 overtime win over the Packers on Saturday.

Edwards posted his third game with more than seven tackles while appearing in eight games this season while maintaining a floor of at least four stops in every outing. The 0.5 sacks marked his first of the year, adding a rare splash play to his tackle production. He remains a moderate-floor IDP based on steady involvement.