Edwards tallied two tackles and an interception in the Bears' 37-17 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Edwards had recorded double-digit tackles in seven of his first 10 games, but he has not had more than six in any of his last five games. Also, after not intercepting a pass in Chicago's first 10 games, the veteran linebacker has picked off three passes in the last six games. Based on recent trends, Edwards will be a middling IDP option in Week 18 at Green Bay.