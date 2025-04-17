The Bears signed Edwards to a two-year, $20 million contract extension Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Edwards was headed into the final year of his three-year, $19.5 million deal but is now locked up through the 2027 campaign. Edwards has started all 17 regular-season games each of the last three seasons and has posted four consecutive 100-tackle years. In 2024, Edwards recorded 129 tackles (79 solo), including a career-best 4.0 sacks, three pass breakups, including one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. He played 99 percent of the Bears' defensive snaps and should again function as an every-down linebacker for new defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.