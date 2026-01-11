Bears coach Ben Johnson said Saturday that Edwards has a fractured fibula, per Stacey Dales of NFL Network, and the linebacker isn't expected to play again this season, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Edwards had to be carted off the field with an air cast on his leg after suffering the injury during the first half of Saturday's wild-card win over Green Bay. Considering the nature of the issue, it's no surprise that he'll almost certainly be unable to return to action no matter how far Chicago advances in the playoffs. With Noah Sewell (Achilles) landing on IR in late December and done for the campaign, it remains to be seen who the Bears will call upon to take Edwards' place in the starting lineup. The team may need to turn to Amen Ogbongbemiga -- if he's able to return from a concussion -- to start next weekend in the divisional round.