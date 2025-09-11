Edwards (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Edwards missed the team's regular-season opener against the Vikings on Monday while nursing a hamstring injury. The linebacker will look to increase his participation at the Bears' two remaining practices prior to Sunday's matchup with the Lions. Head coach Ben Johnson said Wednesday that he's optimistic that Edwards will be able to play in Week 2, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, but time will tell.