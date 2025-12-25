Edwards (glute) is listed as a non-participant on Thursday's estimated practice report.

Edwards also missed practice Wednesday. The starting linebacker appears to have emerged from Chicago's win over Green Bay in Week 16 with a notable glute issue, despite playing 100 percent of defensive snaps versus the Packers and compiling 10 tackles (five solo) including 0.5 sacks. Friday will be his last chance to take the practice field ahead of Sunday's contest against the 49ers.