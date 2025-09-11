Bears' T.J. Edwards: Logs another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Edwards has opened the week with back-to-back limited practice sessions while tending to a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the Bears' regular-season opener against the Vikings on Monday. There's optimism that Edwards will play against the Lions on Sunday, but a full practice Friday would mean that he would likely enter Week 2 without an injury tag.