Bears' T.J. Edwards: Not ready for start of camp

The Bears placed Edwards (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Saturday, Adam Hoge of AllCHGO.com reports.

Edwards suffered a fractured fibula in the Bears' wild-card win over Green Bay in January, but the issue he's currently dealing with has been deemed a "minor muscle strain," per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That's relatively good news, as the veteran linebacker is not expected to be sidelined for long. Injuries limited Edwards to just 10 regular-season games last year, but prior to that he had played in every regular-season contest for three straight campaigns.