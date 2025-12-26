Edwards (glute) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.

The Wisconsin product upgraded from a DNP on Thursday to a limited session Friday, suggesting he's trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's contest. Edwards is a crucial part of the Bears' linebacker corps, tallying 54 total tackles and three passes defensed over just eight games this season. If he's sidelined in Week 17, expect Amen Ogbongbemiga to operate as Chicago's top middle linebacker.