Edwards (hamstring) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

The 29-year-old upgraded from limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday to a full practice Friday, suggesting he's moved past his hamstring injury in time to face the Lions in Week 2. Edwards was one of the league's premier inside linebackers in 2024, recording 129 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and three passes defended over 17 appearances. Now back to full health, he's expected to as one of the Bears' top defensive playmakers Sunday.