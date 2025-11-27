Edwards (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against Philadelphia.

Edwards suffered a hand injury in Week 9 against Cincinnati and hasn't been able to play since. He was deemed a DNP in all three practices this week (though two were walkthroughs), so it's not clear if he's anywhere close to returning. Fellow linebackers Ruben Hyppolite (shoulder) and Noah Sewell (elbow) have also been ruled out for Friday, and Tremaine Edmunds (groin) laded on IR last Saturday, so the Bears will be extremely thin at the position.