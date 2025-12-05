default-cbs-image
Edwards (hand) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Edwards missed Chicago's last four games due to a hand injury, but following a full practice session Friday, he'll return for the Week 14 divisional contest. The 29-year-old has appeared in just five games this season, recording 31 total tackles and three passes defensed. Now fully healthy, he's expected to assume Chicago's top middle linebacker duties Sunday.

