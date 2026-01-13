The Bears placed Edwards (lower leg) on injured reserve Tuesday.

Edwards will miss the remainder of Chicago's postseason run due to a a fractured fibula suffered during Saturday's 31-27 wild-card win over the Packers. The loss of Edwards is particularly significant for Chicago, given that the team also placed Noah Sewell (Achilles) on IR in late December. In Edwards' stead, Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion) may get a chance to start Sunday's divisional-round matchup against the Rams, if healthy.