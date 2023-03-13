Edwards is signing a three-year contract with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
An undrafted free agent in 2019, the Wisconsin product caught on with Philadelphia and made at least 12 starts each of the past three seasons, including all 17 games in 2022 en route to a career-high 159 tackles. A native of the Chicago area, Edwards mostly played middle linebacker for the Eagles but could slide over to the weak side for the Bears if they want to keep Jack Sanborn (ankle) in the middle after his solid showing as a rookie in 2022. Edwards' contract reportedly is for $19.5 million over three years, including $12 million in guarantees.