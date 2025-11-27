site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bears' T.J. Edwards: Still no practice
Nov 26, 2025
Edwards (hand) did not practice Wednesday.
Edwards is still recovering from a broken hand and has missed the last two games with the injury. He has yet to practice this week, suggesting his status is in jeopardy for Friday's game against the Eagles.
