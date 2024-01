Edwards tallied 10 stops in the Bears' 17-9 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Edwards had an outstanding season after signing with the Bears in free agency. The veteran played in all 17 games, totaling 155 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and a forced fumble. He'll be entering the second year of a three-year contract with Chicago, and he'll likely be counted on as one of the top IDPs at linebacker.