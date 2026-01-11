Edwards suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's wild-card round game against the Packers and is doubtful to return.

Edwards banged his leg off a Packers' wide receiver in accidental contact during the first half, and he was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg. While he's officially doubtful, it would be shocking to see him retake the field. This could conclude an injury-plagued season for Edwards, as he was only able to suit up in 11 total games.