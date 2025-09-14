Edwards is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Lions due to a hamstring injury, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

A hamstring injury prevented him from playing Week 1 against the Vikings. He entered Sunday's game without an injury tag, but he may have aggravated the issue in the second half of the contest. Rookie fourth-rounder Ruben Hyppolite could see more work on defense for the rest of Sunday's game due to Edwards' injury.