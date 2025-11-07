Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Friday that Edwards had surgery on a broken hand and is still dealing with a hamstring injury, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Johnson added that Edwards will wear a cast on his broken hand but likely isn't a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve list. The Wisconsin product has appeared in just five contests this season, recording 31 total tackles and three passes defended. He's likely a longshot to play in the Week 10 matchup against the Giants, so Amen Ogbongbemiga could have an expanded role in the Bears' linebacker corps if Edwards is sidelined Sunday.