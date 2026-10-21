Edwards (hamstring) is doubtful to play Thursday night versus the Patriots.

Edwards was considered to be a limited participant at the team's walkthrough Wednesday, but he was given a doubtful designation ahead of Thursday Night Football. The linebacker has been dealing with a hamstring injury since Week 5, and he appears likely to miss a second game in a row with the injury. If Edwards is unavailable against New England, Noah Sewell would stand to operate in a more significant role on Chicago's defense again in Week 7.