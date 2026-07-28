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Bears' T.J. Edwards: Will return from NFI-A list soon

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Edwards (calf) is set to return to training camp after a short absence, Chris Emma of 670TheScore.com reports.

Edwards hurt his calf before training camp, but the injury does not appear to be severe. The starting middle linebacker fractured his leg last season, so any leg-related issues may have to do with weakness correlated to that initial incident. In Edwards' 10 healthy starts during the 2025 campaign, he produced 67 tackles (33 solo) and five passes defensed for one interception, which was returned for a touchdown.

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