Edwards (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

The designation doesn't come as a surprise, given that Edwards was labelled as week-to-week due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the Bears' Week 5 loss to the Packers. A return to practice would be a positive step for the veteran linebacker, whose next opportunity to play is Week 7 against the Patriots on Thursday. Noah Sewell figures to be the top candidate to start alongside D'Marco Jackson and Devin Bush for as long as Edwards is sidelined.