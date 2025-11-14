Bears' T.J. Edwards: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Edwards (hand) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings.
The Wisconsin product didn't practice all week and is now in line to miss his second consecutive game due to a hand injury. Edwards is an integral part of the Bears' defense, recording 31 total tackles and three passes defended over just five appearances this season. While he's sidelined Sunday, expect Noah Sewell to have an expanded role in Chicago's linebacker corps.