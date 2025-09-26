Edwards (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Raiders.

Edwards will miss his second consecutive game after sustaining a hamstring injury in the Bears' Week 2 loss to the Lions. The Wisconsin product is a major part of Chicago's defense, recording 129 total tackles, including 4.0 sacks, and three passes defended over 17 games in 2024. Ruben Hyppolite and D'Marco Jackson could see increased defensive reps in Edwards' stead Sunday.