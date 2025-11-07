Edwards (hand/hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

The 29-year-old linebacker did not practice all week after having surgery on a broken hand. Edwards played 234 defensive snaps during the past four games, logging 27 total tackles (12 solo) and three passes defended. The absence of the starting middle linebacker will likely create an opportunity for Amen Ogbongbemiga to log some snaps with the Bears' linebacker corps in Sunday's game.