Bears' Tajae Sharpe: Heading to Chicago
Sharpe agreed to a one-year contract with the Bears on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Sharpe appeared in 15 games for Atlanta during the 2021 campaign and caught 25 of 37 targets for 230 yards and zero touchdowns. The 27-year-old figures to compete for a depth role in training camp.
