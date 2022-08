Sharpe (undisclosed) claimed a spot on the Bears' 53-man roster, according to the team's official site.

After leading the Bears with 44 yards in the preseason opener, Sharpe missed the last two games with an unspecified injury. However, he showed the team enough while healthy, as Chicago named him as one of seven receivers to make the team. When fully recovered, he's expected to compete for a depth role with Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis.