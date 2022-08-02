Sharpe (undisclosed) was removed from the active/non-football injury list Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Heading into his seventh season, Sharpe has been cleared to begin practicing with the Bears as he'll have an opportunity to rejuvenate his NFL career. The seventh-year wideout spent his 2021 campaign with the Falcons where he accounted for 25 receptions and 230 yards in 15 games. Along with Sharpe, the team also brought in a plethora of veteran receivers including N'Keal Harry, Equanimeous St. Brown, Dante Pettis and David Moore to compete behind top options Darnell Mooney and Byron Pringle. Expect Sharpe to jump back in the mix this week where he'll compete for a roster spot.