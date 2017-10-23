Gentry caught his only target in Sunday's 17-3 victory over the Panthers.

With the Bears playing with the lead for almost the entire contest, the coaching staff asked Mitchell Trubisky to throw just seven passes. As a result, Gentry was the only Chicago receiver to see a target in a hyper-conservative game script. Although he's a starting receiver, he'll be difficult to use in fantasy lineups until he produces something. In theory, he would be Chicago's primary deep threat, but it seems that the team only wants to throw downfield if absolutely necessary.

