Bears' Tanner Gentry: Finds end zone against Baltimore
Gentry caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Ravens.
Gentry caught a 10-yard TD strike from third-string quarterback Tyler Bray on the last drive of the game to pull the Bears a within one point. During the contest, his production came against the deep reserves in the second half of a game that Chicago started their primary backup receivers. Although he had a phenomenal training camp in 2017, he spent most of the season on the practice squad before hauling in three passes for 35 yards in four games while on the 53-man roster. With Chicago having overhauled their wide receiver corps in the offseason, Gentry will battle in the hopes of landing one of the last spots on the Week 1 roster, though he faces long odds.
