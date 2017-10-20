Bears' Tanner Gentry: Full participant Thursday
Gentry was dealing with a hip injury but participated fully at the Bears' practice Thursday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Gentry was a limited participant at practice Wednesday but the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious. The 22-year-old started at wide receiver in Chicago's overtime win over Baltimore on Sunday, but saw only one target and may not see consistent opportunities with a rookie quarterback in run-heavy offense.
