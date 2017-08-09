Bears' Tanner Gentry: Impressive start to training camp

Gentry has been one of the best players during the Bears' training camp, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Gentry, an undrafted rookie, caught three touchdown passes in Tuesday's practice, including a pair on long passes from Marc Sanchez and Mitch Trubisky. He's consistently shown the ability to beat his defender on the outside and he also attacks the ball as he goes to catch it. His performance during the preseason games will ultimately determine if he even makes the team, but his practice performance make him a player to keep a close eye on this month.