Gentry caught six passes for 54 yards Thursday against the Bengals.

Gentry led the Bears with 11 targets, but he primarily played with the third-string offense in the second half. Although he's been solid in camp for the second-consecutive year, he's battling for a roster spot, and there's a strong possibility he finds his way on the practice squad as he did for most of the 2017 season.

