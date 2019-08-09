Gentry failed to catch either of his two targets in Chicago's 23-13 loss to Carolina.

Although he's shined at times over the previous two preseasons, Gentry is buried on a depth chart that goes 10 deep at wide receiver. Unless he can put together an amazing preseason, he may be fighting an uphill battle to secure a roster spot for the regular season.

