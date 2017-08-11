Bears' Tanner Gentry: Quiet in professional debut
Gentry caught one pass for 13 yards on two targets Thursday against the Broncos.
Gentry's been creating quite a buzz during training camp, but he didn't have a chance to make any big plays in the contest. He'll likely continue to play with the third-stringers, and the undrafted rookie will need an excellent preseason to have a solid chance to make the regular-season roster.
