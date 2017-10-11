The Bears signed Gentry off their practice squad Wednesday, Adam L. Jahns of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's Gentry's second stint with the Bears this season, after he previously caught two passes from former starting quarterback Mike Glennon in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. Gentry was waived after that contest, but will rejoin the receiving ranks again to provide new signal caller Mitchell Trubisky with an additional option to lean on. Gentry showed a strong rapport with Trubisky in training camp, most notably hauling in a 45-yard touchdown pass in the Bears' third preseason game. Gentry isn't expected to see many offensive snaps in Week 6 against the Ravens, but he could see his opportunities increase if the options above him on the depth chart continue to be unimpressive.