Gentry failed to catch his lone target in Chicago's win over the Ravens.

Gentry was listed as a starting wide receiver, and he and Kendall Wright were only Chicago receivers to be targeted in a game in which Mitchell Trubisky threw just 16 passes. Although nothing that happened in this game provides optimism for Gentry's fantasy outlook, the fact that he's in the starting lineup makes him a player to watch, as he could emerge as a depth option for fantasy managers.