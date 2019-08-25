Mizzell caught one pass for nine yards in Chicago's win over the Colts.

Mizzell entered the game in the second half when the deepest of the reserves were playing. On his reception, he was lined up as a wide receiver in the slot, a position he had been working at in the offseason, in addition to his work as a running back. After a lackluster preseason, he'll be on the bubble in terms of making the 53-man roster.